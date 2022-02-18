Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.040 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 558,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

