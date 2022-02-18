Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $23.13. 916,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.