Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Set at C$13.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) received a C$13.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.72.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$76,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,988. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

