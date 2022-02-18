Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

