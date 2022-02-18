Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $207,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Weibo by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.58.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

