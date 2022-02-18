Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $231,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after purchasing an additional 157,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 100,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $7,371,498. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $153.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

