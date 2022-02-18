Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,139 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Model N were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth about $574,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.46 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $927.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

