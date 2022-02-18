Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 6,007 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 47.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,248 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 3,836.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 195,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 190,171 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 45.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

CSIQ stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

