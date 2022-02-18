Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,640 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

BECN stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

