Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 2031974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Specifically, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 155.19, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after buying an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

