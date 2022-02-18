e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00289504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,802 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,626 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.