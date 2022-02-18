Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,539 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $167.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

