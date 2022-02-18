EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 62.6% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $101,959.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,352.04 or 1.00168696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00027216 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002444 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00360981 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

