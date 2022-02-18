Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,781 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

