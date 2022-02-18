Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ECIFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 560,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,597. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

