Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.70. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

