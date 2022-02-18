Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
ECPG opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares during the last quarter.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
