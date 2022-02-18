Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,272. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Endava by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

