Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of £0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of £161.0-163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 297,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,272. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

