Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of £0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of £161.0-163.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 297,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61. Endava has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Endava by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

