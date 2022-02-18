EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.33.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,292. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.