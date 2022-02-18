Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 6,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,643. Expensify has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

