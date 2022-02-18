FairGame (FAIR) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $3.27 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001474 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004382 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00050704 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

