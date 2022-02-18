Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 11,785 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE FSLY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $93,363,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.