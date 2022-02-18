Fear NFTs (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

