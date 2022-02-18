Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 74,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

