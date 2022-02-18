FintruX Network Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and $1,043.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00107429 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.