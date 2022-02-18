First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.41. 476,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,873. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

