First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.31. 306,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $256.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

