First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,899,000 after acquiring an additional 528,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

