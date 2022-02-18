First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

