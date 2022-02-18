FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. FirstService has a twelve month low of $140.67 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.26.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.