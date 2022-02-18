Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Five Below by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.21. 8,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,109. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

