FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.51. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

