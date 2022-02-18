Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 22,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

