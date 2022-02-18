Flux Price Tops $1.54 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Flux has a market cap of $350.23 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 226,864,617 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

