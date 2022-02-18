Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 2,518,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

