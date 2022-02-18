Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lifted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

NYSE F traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.