Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Holdings Increased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 115.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

