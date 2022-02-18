Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.55. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

