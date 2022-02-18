Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FSXLF opened at 0.55 on Friday. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.50 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.79.
About Fosterville South Exploration
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.