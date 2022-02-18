Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 443.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $4,933,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

