Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of The GEO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 393,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.