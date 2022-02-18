Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 12,600 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.