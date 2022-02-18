FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nutrien Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.00.

NTR traded down C$1.05 on Friday, reaching C$96.98. 463,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,594. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$99.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.32. The company has a market cap of C$55.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

