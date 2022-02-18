FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

GOLD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 960,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

