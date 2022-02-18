FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHP. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $784.70.

BHP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. 246,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,726. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

