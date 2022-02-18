FY2022 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 2,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.