FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised by Analyst

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sims in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

SMSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101. Sims has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

