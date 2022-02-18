FY2023 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

ITRG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 419,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

